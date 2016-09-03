Lottery

September 3, 2016 8:32 PM

PA Lottery

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Cash 5

17-21-22-32-37

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

Pick 2 Day

0-3

(zero, three)

Pick 2 Evening

5-9

(five, nine)

Pick 3 Day

9-7-6

(nine, seven, six)

Pick 3 Evening

8-8-0

(eight, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Day

5-5-8-3

(five, five, eight, three)

Pick 4 Evening

5-9-1-4

(five, nine, one, four)

Pick 5 Day

4-6-1-0-3

(four, six, one, zero, three)

Pick 5 Evening

5-2-6-2-8

(five, two, six, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $170 million

Treasure Hunt

02-21-23-27-29

(two, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

