September 3, 2016 8:32 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

17-21-22-32-37

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000

