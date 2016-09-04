Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
06-09-11-14-37
(six, nine, eleven, fourteen, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
September 4, 2016 8:32 PM
