The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Active weather will continue across the northern tier of the country on Tuesday, while Post-Tropical Cyclone Hermine lingers east of the Mid-Atlantic.
A cold frontal boundary will extend southwestward over the upper Mississippi Valley, the central Plains and the central Rockies. This frontal system will continue to generate rain and thunderstorms across from the upper Midwest to the Rockies. Severe thunderstorms will be possible in Wisconsin, southern Minnesota, Iowa, southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, dangerous straight line winds and isolated tornadoes. Prolonged heavy rain will also bring threats of flash flooding to the region. Cool air will trail this system. Temperatures are forecast to be 10 to 20 degrees below normal from the upper Intermountain West to the northern Plains. Just to the west, an onshore flow from the Pacific will keep light precipitation in the forecast for parts of the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Newton will move northward over the Baja California Peninsula. Moisture will stream across parts of the Desert Southwest, which will translate to rain and thunderstorms over the Four Corners. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in New Mexico and western Texas.
Additionally, Post-Tropical Cyclone Hermine will linger just east of the northern Mid-Atlantic. This system will produce gusty winds and light to moderate rain over parts of the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England. High surf will also impact the region on Tuesday.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Monday have ranged from a morning low of 28 degrees at Meacham, Ore. to a high of 102 degrees at East Cameron 278, La.
