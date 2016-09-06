Recount of Gabon's vote would be wise, French premier says

A recount of Gabon's presidential election results would be wise, France's prime minister said Tuesday, adding that "the electoral process should be clear" amid fraud allegations, fiery protests and at least three deaths.
Top opposition candidate Jean Ping has declared he is the rightful winner of last month's vote. Election commission results showed President Ali Bongo Ondimba won by just 1.57 percentage points, and clashes quickly broke out after the results were announced last week.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls told RTL radio that European observers have criticized the vote. European Union observers have said it lacked transparency. Countries including the U.S. and France have called on Gabon's government to publish results by individual polling stations.
"Common sense would command a recount of the ballots," Valls said. Gabon is a former French colony.
Gabon's justice minister resigned Monday over the government's refusal to recount the ballots, adding more uncertainty to this oil-rich Central African country that has been run by the Bongo family since the 1960s.
"I invite the president of the republic to make the wise decision to avoid the useless suffering of the people," by making public the ballot counts for each bureau, Justice Minister Seraphin Moundounga said on a private television station.
More than 1,000 people have been detained in the unrest. The government has reported at least three deaths, though residents say there are likely more.
The African Union has offered to help both sides find a solution to the crisis. France's foreign minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, said France supports that proposal.
Ayrault also said French authorities have not heard from several citizens in Gabon in recent days.
"Our priority is the safety of the 15,000 French nationals who live and work in Gabon," Valls said.
Comments