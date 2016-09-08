No turning back time: Turkey opts out of daylight saving

Turkey has decided it will no longer follow daylight saving time (DST) and won't turn back clocks by an hour in the autumn.
An announcement in the official government gazette Thursday said the country won't push clocks back October 30th for the winter period.
It said summertime, which kicked in March 27 when clocks moved forward an hour, will "be applied every year, throughout the year."
No reason was given for the decision. Most of Europe and North America follows daylight time as do some parts of the Middle East, but most of Africa and Asia does not.
