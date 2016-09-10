The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2016
A low pressure system will deepen as it shifts across the Great Lakes on Saturday, while a cold frontal boundary approaches the Pacific Northwest.
An area of low pressure will strengthen as it moves east northeastward over the Great Lakes. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will stretch southwestward from the Midwest to the southern Plains. As this frontal boundary transitions eastward, it will generate strong to severe thunderstorms across New England, the northern Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Tennessee Valley, the lower Mississippi Valley and the southern Plains. Severe thunderstorms will be possible in western New York, northwest Pennsylvania, Ohio, central Kentucky and southeast Indiana. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, dangerous straight line winds and isolated tornadoes. In addition, heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to southern Vermont, western Massachusetts, New York, northwest Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Cool and dry air will settle in west of the frontal boundary over the northern Plains and the upper Mississippi Valley.
Meanwhile, daytime heating will trigger isolated monsoonal thunderstorms across parts of the southern Rockies, the Desert Southwest and the Sierra Nevada. Just to the north, a cold frontal boundary will dip south southeastward over British Columbia. Scattered showers will develop ahead of this frontal boundary over parts of northwest Washington.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Friday have ranged from a morning low of 24 degrees at Stanley, Idaho to a high of 98 degrees at Needles, Calif.
