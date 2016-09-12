AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Clinton recovering after health episode, cancels Calif. trip
NEW YORK (AP) — An ill Hillary Clinton abruptly left a 9/11 anniversary ceremony Sunday and needed to be held up by three people before she appeared to stumble off a curb and was helped into a van. Several hours later, her campaign revealed she had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday and advised to rest.
Less than two months from Election Day, it was an unwanted visual for Clinton as she tries to project the strength and vigor needed for one of the world's most demanding jobs. Republican rival Donald Trump has spent months questioning Clinton's health, saying she lacks the stamina to be president.
In a statement, Clinton's doctor said the former secretary of state had become overheated and dehydrated at the event in lower Manhattan. "I have just examined her and she is now rehydrated and recovering nicely," Dr. Lisa R. Bardack said.
The physician said Clinton has had an allergy-related cough, and that during a follow-up examination Friday, the candidate was diagnosed with pneumonia, put on antibiotics, advised to rest and modify her schedule.
Clinton's departure from the event was not witnessed by the reporters who travel with her campaign and aides provided no information about why she left or her whereabouts for nearly two hours. Spokesman Nick Merrill eventually said Clinton had gone to her daughter's nearby apartment, but refused to say whether the former secretary of state had required medical attention.
---
Doctors: Pneumonia is serious but Clinton should bounce back
NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton's diagnosis of pneumonia is a serious concern, but something from which she soon should recover, several doctors and medical experts said Sunday.
Clinton, 68, unexpectedly left a 9/11 anniversary ceremony in New York after she became "overheated and dehydrated," her doctor said. Clinton went to her daughter's nearby apartment for a short stay, and emerged before noon to tell reporters, "I'm feeling great."
Several hours later, Clinton's physician said the Democratic presidential nominee was diagnosed on Friday with pneumonia. "She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule," said Dr. Lisa R. Bardack, an internist who practices near Clinton's suburban New York home.
Bardack added in a statement that Clinton, after an exam Sunday afternoon at her home, "is now rehydrated and recovering nicely."
A look at pneumonia and Clinton's health history.
---
10 Things to Know for Monday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:
1. WHAT HAPPENED TO HILLARY CLINTON AT NYC 9/11 EVENT
The Democratic candidate left the remembrance ceremony early and her doctor later revealed she has pneumonia.
2. 'IT DOESN'T GET EASIER. THE GRIEF NEVER GOES AWAY.'
That's how Tom Acquaviva describes his feelings upon attending a 15th anniversary ceremony of 9/11 in lower Manhattan. Acquaviva's son Paul died in the World Trade Center attacks.
---
Clinton cancels California trip because of health concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton could spend $2.2 million every day until the Nov. 8 election without running out. And every month she widens her cash advantage over Donald Trump. As of Sept. 1, it was a $55 million gulf.
But the Democratic nominee's plans to keep up her fundraising schedule were slowed up this weekend by health concerns.
Clinton was scheduled to return to California on Monday for still more finance events, but called off plans out West for two days of fundraising, campaign events and an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show after she had to abruptly leave a 9/11 anniversary ceremony Sunday complaining she was overheated.
She had to be helped into a van before going to rest at her daughter Chelsea's home. Clinton has been diagnosed with pneumonia, put on antibiotics and advised to rest.
Her allies say future fundraising efforts could help other Democrats because the party can keep building up voter turnout operations. It would serve as protection in a rollicking race against a man who claims to be worth $10 billion and once said he was willing to spend up to $1 billion to get elected. So far, he's put about $60 million of his own money in his campaign.
---
Hillary Clinton's health re-emerges as issue in '16 campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton's stumbles as she left Sunday's 9/11 memorial ceremony put her health at the forefront of a presidential campaign in which the two major party nominees are among the oldest ever and have disclosed a limited amount of information about their medical history.
The Democratic presidential nominee "felt overheated" and left the ground zero ceremony after about 90 minutes, her campaign said. A video of her departure show Clinton appearing to stumble as three staff members hold her up and help her into a van.
While the former secretary of state later emerged from her daughter's nearby apartment, saying she was "feeling great," the episode focused attention on Clinton's health with eight weeks remaining in a contentious election in which Republican rival Donald Trump has sought to sow doubt about her health and fitness to serve.
Trump has repeatedly questioned Clinton's health, telling supporters last month she "lacks the mental and physical stamina" to serve as president and fight Islamic State militants. The billionaire businessman also attended Sunday's memorial, and said "I don't know anything" when asked about Clinton.
It's an accusation that Clinton has sought to play off as a "wacky strategy" from Trump and evidence that he embraces an "alternative reality." She poked fun of the idea during an appearance on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last month, jokingly opening a pickle jar as proof of her vigor.
---
White House campaign casts a shadow over 9/11 anniversary
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. marked the 15th anniversary of 9/11 with the solemn roll call of the dead Sunday but couldn't keep the presidential campaign from intruding on what is traditionally a politics-free moment of remembrance.
About 90 minutes into the ground zero ceremony, Hillary Clinton left after feeling "overheated," her campaign said. A doctor for the 68-year-old Democrat said Sunday she had previously been diagnosed with pneumonia. Hours after video surfaced of her stumbling into a van, Clinton said she was "feeling great," but the doctor advised her to rest.
Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned whether Clinton is physically fit to be president. Asked about the incident, the Republican nominee said only: "I don't know anything about it." Trump left the ceremony after Clinton.
The episode cast a political shadow over an event that has tried to keep the focus on remembrance by inviting politicians but barring them from speaking. The two candidates had followed the custom of suspending all TV ads for the day.
The politics of the moment weren't entirely absent from the ceremony, where some victims' relatives pleaded for the nation to look past its differences, expressed hopes for peace or called on the next commander-in-chief to ensure the country's safety.
---
Obama calls on Americans to embrace diversity on 9/11
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama on Sunday marked the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by calling on Americans to embrace the nation's character as a people drawn from every corner of the world, from every religion and from every background. He said extremist groups will never be able to defeat the United States.
Obama spoke to hundreds of service members, and relatives and survivors of the attack that occurred at the Pentagon when American Airlines Flight 77 slammed into the Defense Department's headquarters, killing 184 people. The youngest victim was only 3 years old.
In all, about 3,000 people lost their lives that day as a result of the planes that crashed into New York City's World Trade Center and in a Pennsylvania field.
The president said extremist organizations such as the Islamic State group and al-Qaida know they can never drive down the U.S., so they focus on trying to instill fear in hopes of getting Americans to change how they live.
"We know that our diversity, our patchwork heritage is not a weakness, it is still and always will be one of our greatest strengths," Obama said. "This is the America that was attacked that September morning. This is the America that we must remain true to."
---
AP PHOTOS: In Colombia jungle, rebels prepare for peace
JUNGLES OF PUTUMAYO, Colombia (AP) — Traveling deep inside the jungle after a daylong boat journey, I arrived with trepidation and mistrust at the secret camp of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.
A Colombian photojournalist, I was raised in a modest farming family to despise the rebels my relatives characterized as killers. But watching the guerrillas of the FARC's southern bloc go about their daily routine as they prepared for peace I began to see them as regular people like myself and I decided to photograph them both in their uniforms and then in their civilian attire to show their more human side.
Under an accord reached last month by the government and FARC leaders, a cease-fire has taken effect and a national referendum will be held Oct. 2 to give voters the chance to approve the deal for ending a half-century of political violence that has killed more than 220,000 people and driven more than 5 million from their homes.
During a visit to their secret camp, I photographed rebels of both genders from the FARC's 48th Front and several other rebel units, but the men didn't seem as natural or as comfortable as the women.
Shedding their heavy assault rifles and camouflaged uniforms to put on jeans, halter tops and ribbons in long hair, the women were transformed. I asked each one their age, number of years in the FARC and aspirations for the future.
---
Syrian Rebels leery of cease-fire plan
BEIRUT (AP) — Rebel factions in Syria expressed deep reservations on Sunday about the terms of a U.S.-Russian deal that seeks to restart the peace process for the war-torn country, with the leader of at least one U.S.-backed rebel faction publicly calling the offer a "trap."
The second in command of the powerful, ultraconservative Ahrar al-Sham group condemned the superpower agreement as an effort to secure President Bashar Assad's government and drive rebel factions apart.
"A rebellious people who have fought and suffered for six years cannot accept half-solutions," said Ali al-Omar in a video statement.
But the commander and other rebel leaders stopped short of fully rejecting the agreement's interim cease-fire, which is slated to come into effect in stages beginning on Monday at sunset.
The deal hammered out between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva Saturday allows the Syrian government to continue to strike at al-Qaida-linked militants, until the U.S. and Russia take over the task in one week's time.
---
Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields named Miss America 2017
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields won the Miss America pageant Sunday night in Atlantic City.
She topped a field of 52 contestants to win the crown and the title of Miss America 2017, succeeding the outgoing Miss America Betty Cantrell.
Shields performed a jazz dance to a song from the TV show "Smash," for which she won a preliminary competition earlier in the week.
During the onstage interview portion of the competition, she was asked what she thought of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, one of several political questions asked of the contestants.
"If you're trying to be leader of the free world, everything you say and do matters and all of your actions are held to a higher standard," Shields said. "Both of the contestants have done a good job, but they also need to watch what they're doing."
Comments