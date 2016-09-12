Nation & World

September 12, 2016 4:48 AM

North Korea mobilizes to deal with major flood damage

North Korea is mobilizing to deal with a disastrous flood that has killed more than 100 people, destroyed tens of thousands of homes and crippled infrastructure in its northern-most province.

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Brigades of soldier from around the country have been enlisted to help victims of the flooding, which began Aug. 29 and was caused by Typhoon Lionrock.

According to a U.N. report issued by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the floods displaced tens of thousands of people and destroyed homes, buildings and critical infrastructure.

Nation & World

