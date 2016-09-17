Nation & World

Suspected militants attack Indian army base in Kashmir

Officials say suspected rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir have attacked a major army camp close to the highly militarized line of control dividing the disputed Himalayan region between India and Pakistan.

SRINAGAR, India

A police officer says an unspecified number of militants sneaked into the army camp in Uri town before dawn Sunday and used guns and grenades to target the soldiers.

A military officer says soldiers returned fire and a gunbattle was ongoing.

Both the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to media, did not immediately specify any casualties.

Uri, a town west of Indian Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, houses the Indian army's brigade headquarters in the region along the de-facto border.

