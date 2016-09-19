AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The United States sent two nuclear-capable supersonic bombers streaking over ally South Korea last week in a show of force meant to cow North Korea after its recent nuclear test and also to settle rattled nerves in the South. The B-1B bombers, escorted by U.S. and South Korean jets, flew over Osan Air Base, which is 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the border with North Korea, the world's most heavily armed.