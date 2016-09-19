Nation & World

September 19, 2016 8:09 AM

The Latest: Governor: Blast may be terror with foreign link

The Latest on explosive devices being found in two states (all times local):

NEW YORK

8 a.m.

New York's governor now says it looks like the Manhattan bombing could be an act of terrorism with a foreign connection.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the statement Monday after the New York Police Department said authorities were searching for 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami in connection with the bombing. He is a naturalized citizen from Afghanistan.

Cuomo says: "Today's information suggests it may be foreign related, but we'll see where it goes."

On Sunday, Cuomo had effectively ruled out a link to international terrorism, saying there was no evidence to suggest that.

The bomb went off Saturday in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, injuring 29 people. All have been released from a hospital.

Authorities are still investigating whether that bombing is linked to explosive devices found nearby in Manhattan and in two sites in New Jersey.

---

7:45 a.m.

The New York Police Department says it is looking for a 28-year-old man for questioning in the New York City bombing.

The NYPD tweeted Monday morning that authorities were seeking Ahmad Khan Rahami. He is a naturalized citizen from Afghanistan.

Bill de Blasio says he could be armed and dangerous.

An explosion in Manhattan on Saturday injured 29 people. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had said earlier that it didn't appear to be linked to international terrorism. A pressure cooker device was also found blocks away, but it didn't explode. Authorities were trying to determine if they were connected.

A pipe bomb also exploded Saturday in a New Jersey shore town ahead of a 5K. No one was injured.

And on Sunday night, five explosive devices were found near an Elizabeth, New Jersey, train station.

---

2 a.m.

Authorities are questioning several people as they try to determine any possible connection between an explosion in a bustling New York City neighborhood, an unexploded pressure-cooker device found blocks away and a pipe bomb blast in New Jersey.

FBI spokeswoman Kelly Langmesser says agents stopped "a vehicle of interest in the investigation" of the Manhattan explosion Sunday night. She said no one has been charged.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Saturday night blast in Manhattan that injured 29 people didn't appear to be linked to international terrorism.

Cell phones were discovered at the site of both bombings. Authorities say the New York City bomb contained residue of an explosive often used for target practice that can be picked up in many sporting goods stores.

No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

Mayor of New York City Bill De Blasio held a press conference after an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood on September 17, 2016. At that point, there was no evidence of a terror connection, said De Blasio. He encouraged anyone with information to call the bombing tip line.

Curtis Means for McClatchy
 

