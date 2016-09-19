France wants international Mideast conference this year

France says it wants to organize an international conference before the end of the year to present Israelis and Palestinians a package of incentives if they reach a peace agreement.
Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at a briefing Monday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly's annual ministerial meeting that "this week must be a moment of political mobilization that we can reach that goal."
Ayrault's push for an international conference in France follows an announcement by Russia's Foreign Ministry on Sept. 8 that the Israeli and the Palestinian leaders have agreed "in principle" to meet in Moscow for talks.
The French minister said efforts by Egypt, Russia and the United States to restart Israeli-Palestinian talks "are in fact complementary of the French initiative."
