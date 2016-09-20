Mexican authorities: Suspect identified in priest killings

Investigators have identified a suspect in the killing of two priests in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz, authorities said Tuesday, adding that the victims apparently knew their attackers.
The newspaper Reforma quoted the Veracruz state prosecutor, Luis Angel Bravo, as saying the priests were drinking with the attackers.
Bravo said the attackers then turned violent, taking money from the collection box as well as vehicles and the two priests, whose bullet-ridden bodies were later found on a roadside miles from the church. He did not say how many attackers there were or name the identified suspect.
He reportedly said that neither drug cartels nor kidnapping was involved in the crime.
Bravo's office was not immediately available to confirm that account. The office had said in a statement late Monday that prosecutors hoped to file a case against the identified suspect soon. It didn't say whether the suspect was in custody.
The two priests were found dead Monday, hours after they were taken away from their church in the Veracruz city of Poza Rica.
The Catholic Media Center says 28 priests have been killed in Mexico since 2006, not counting this week's slayings. It says Veracruz, Guerrero and Mexico states are the most dangerous.
The U.S. State Department wrote in its 2015 International Religious Freedom report that priests in Mexico are "victims of extortion attempts, death threats, and intimidation by organized criminal groups."
Comments