September 27, 2016 3:29 AM

Amnesty International critical of Hungary's asylum system

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

A new report from Amnesty International says that asylum seekers are being mistreated in Hungary, and that its asylum system is "blatantly designed" to deter refugees from seeking protection there.

Amnesty's findings released Tuesday echo similar reports released in the past weeks by other groups, like Human Rights Watch, which have been rejected by the Hungarian government.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said earlier that allegations about police beatings of migrants were "sheer lies" and that all reports of abuse had been investigated.

Amnesty is also critical of Hungary's efforts to "push back" to Serbia asylum seekers detained near the border and of the "labyrinthine asylum procedures" which have stranded hundreds of asylum seekers on the Serbian side of the razor-wire border fence built by Hungary last year.

