Bosnian war crimes suspect arrested in Switzerland

Bosnia's state prosecution office says Swiss authorities have arrested a Muslim Bosniak woman suspected of having brutally killed a Serb child during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia.
The Prosecution office requested the arrest of Elfeta Veseli, 56, who now lives in Switzerland. She is under investigation in Bosnia for having killed 12-year-old Slobodan Stojanovic "in a particularly brutal way," a statement from the prosecution said Thursday.
The crime was allegedly committed in 1992 near the northeastern Bosnian town of Zvornik. Bosnia will seek to extradite the woman and put her on trial.
