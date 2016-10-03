Officials: No survivors found after plane crashes in Alaska

Authorities say rescuers did not find any survivors after a small plane carrying three people crashed in a remote area of western Alaska.
The National Transportation Safety Board tells KTVA (http://bit.ly/2dCOP0G) that Alaska state troopers found wreckage of the plane near the coastal Togiak, about 200 miles northwest of Anchorage.
The wreckage was in rough terrain, about 12 miles northwest of Togiak.
The station reports that trooper dispatchers said no survivors were found at the scene.
NTSB spokesman Clint Johnson says two pilots and a passenger were aboard.
He says that the Cessna 208 operated by Ravn Connect was en route to Togiak from Quinhagak, about 70 miles away.
The company reported the plane missing Sunday afternoon.
The station says another Ravn Connect flight utilizing a Hageland Aviation Services plane crashed in midair with another plane on Aug. 31, killing five people.
