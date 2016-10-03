10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:
1. CLINTON TEARS INTO TRUMP ON TAXES
The Democrat seeks to capitalize on news that the New York mogul may not have paid federal taxes for years — one of several revelations that rattled his campaign.
2. WHY TRUMP DRAWS SCORN FROM VETERANS' GROUPS
Asked about posttraumatic stress disorder, the candidate suggests that soldiers who suffer from mental health issues might not be as strong as those who don't.
3. CLINTON LEADS TRUMP AMONG YOUNGEST GENERATION OF VOTERS
However, a new poll suggests the Democratic nominee has work to do to maximize her support among an age group that twice helped elect Obama.
4. FAMILY OF BLACK MAN SHOT 14 TIMES BY SACRAMENTO POLICE WANTS CHARGES
The lawyer for Joseph Mann's relatives says the officers "behaved like big game hunters closing in on an animal."
5. WHOSE TIES PLUMMET FURTHER
Already testy, U.S.-Russia relations sour as Washington suspends diplomatic contacts with Moscow over failed efforts to end the Syria war.
6. HURRICANE MATTHEW DRENCHES HAITI, JAMAICA WITH HEAVY RAIN
The sprawling Category 4 storm steams toward the two Caribbean countries, flooding streets and sending many people to emergency shelters.
7. WHAT KIM KARDASHIAN WEST DETAILED TO THE WORLD
Before she was robbed, the reality star shared her glamorous antics for Paris Fashion Week on social media, from her fur-laden clothes to flashing her massive diamond ring and telegraphing her whereabouts.
8. COLOMBIA'S REBELS NOW IN LIMBO
With the peace deal's defeat in a referendum, the future of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia's troops, who unanimously ratified the accord just days ago and began planning a return to civilian life, is unclear.
9. PRINCE PROBE FOCUSES ON DOCTORS, BLACK MARKET
These lines of inquiry raise the prospect that physicians could be charged with writing unlawful prescriptions for the Minnesota-based rock star, The AP finds.
10. WHOSE BOOK SALES ARE UP
The alleged revelation of the real name of best-selling author Elena Ferrante leads to a wave of criticism and to a surge in sales for her Neapolitan novels.
