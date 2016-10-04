South African police fire stun grenades as students protest

Students from the University of Cape Town attend a protest in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, demanding free university education. President Jacob Zuma has said the recent protests at some South African universities have caused about $44 million in property damage and threaten to sabotage the country's system of higher education.
Students from the University of Cape Town attend a protest in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, demanding free university education. President Jacob Zuma has said the recent protests at some South African universities have caused about $44 million in property damage and threaten to sabotage the country's system of higher education.
Security guards patrol as students from the University of Cape Town protest in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, demanding free university education. President Jacob Zuma has said the recent protests at some South African universities have caused about $44 million in property damage and threaten to sabotage the country's system of higher education.
Students from the University of Cape Town attend a protest in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, demanding free university education. President Jacob Zuma has said the recent protests at some South African universities have caused about $44 million in property damage and threaten to sabotage the country's system of higher education.
A security guard patrols as students from the University of Cape Town protest in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, demanding free university education. President Jacob Zuma has said the recent protests at some South African universities have caused about $44 million in property damage and threaten to sabotage the country's system of higher education.
Students from the University of Cape Town attend a protest in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, demanding free university education. President Jacob Zuma has said the recent protests at some South African universities have caused about $44 million in property damage and threaten to sabotage the country's system of higher education.
A student from the University of Cape Town shouts during a protest in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, demanding free university education. President Jacob Zuma has said the recent protests at some South African universities have caused about $44 million in property damage and threaten to sabotage the country's system of higher education.
A student from the University of Cape Town holds up a cross during a protest demanding free university education in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. President Jacob Zuma has said the recent protests at some South African universities have caused about $44 million in property damage and threaten to sabotage the country's system of higher education.
Students from the University of Cape Town gather in protest in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, demanding free university education. President Jacob Zuma has said the recent protests at some South African universities have caused about $44 million in property damage and threaten to sabotage the country's system of higher education.
Protesting students throw stones against security at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. South African police have fired rubber bullets and set off stun grenades to disperse student protesters on a university campus in Johannesburg. The clash occurred Tuesday at the University of the Witwatersrand, which had announced it was re-opening after closing because of sometimes violent demonstrations for free education.
A protester, centre left, addresses fellow students outside the great hall at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. South African police have fired rubber bullets and set off stun grenades to disperse student protesters on a university campus in Johannesburg. The clash occurred Tuesday at the University of the Witwatersrand, which had announced it was re-opening after closing because of sometimes violent demonstrations for free education.
Protesting students throw stones at security officers, at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. South African police have fired rubber bullets and set off stun grenades to disperse student protesters on a university campus in Johannesburg. The clash occurred Tuesday at the University of the Witwatersrand, which had announced it was re-opening after closing because of sometimes violent demonstrations for free education.
