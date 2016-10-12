Nation & World

October 12, 2016 10:28 PM

Iowa State president donates $2,500 more over plane accident

The Associated Press
AMES, Iowa

Iowa State University President Steven Leath has donated $2,500 more to make up for the costs of his accident in a university airplane.

Leath and his wife announced previously they'd donated $15,000 to the university to compensate for repair and storage costs the school originally paid after a July 2015 hard landing in ISU's single-engine plane.

The school said Wednesday the Leaths gave an additional $2,500 after learning the actual costs were $17,300. The original payment was based on an estimate for repair costs that was low.

A pilot, Leath is trying to move beyond questions about his use of university planes for a mix of official travel and personal business. The Board of Regents is reviewing whether he violated policies.

The accident came as the Leaths returned from vacation.

