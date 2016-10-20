AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump refuses to say if he'll accept election results
WASHINGTON (AP) — Threatening to upend a fundamental pillar of American democracy, Donald Trump refused to say in debate that he will accept the results of next month's election if he loses to Hillary Clinton. The Democratic nominee declared Trump's resistance "horrifying."
Trump had spent the days leading up to the third and final presidential debate warning voters that the election would be "rigged." Asked Wednesday evening whether he would accept the outcome if Clinton emerges victorious, he said: "I will tell you at the time. I'll keep you in suspense."
Some Republicans recoiled at Trump's startling statement. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said his party's nominee was doing the country a "great disservice" by suggesting the election is rigged and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake called Trump's comments "beyond the pale."
Trump's assertions raise the prospect that millions of his supporters may not accept the results on Nov. 8 if he loses, thrusting the nation into uncharted territory. Free and fair elections, with the vanquished peacefully stepping aside for the victor, have been the underpinning of America's democratic tradition since the country's founding 240 years ago.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and election officials across the country have denied and denounced Trump's charges.
Analysis: Trump needed debate reset, instead riles GOP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump needed a game changer. Instead, he landed a jaw dropper.
When the Republican nominee for president refused to say he would accept the results of the election, he rattled American democracy and openly flirted with the notion of a contested transition of power. He overshadowed an otherwise improved debate performance. And, with an almost-flip, five-word sentence, he created a headache for every Republican running for re-election who will be asked again and again to either defend or reject their nominee.
"I'll keep you in suspense," Trump said, when asked at Wednesday night's third and final debate if he would vow to accept the results.
It was a moment that could have been expected but was stunning nonetheless. Trump has been railing for weeks about a "rigged" system tilted to favor Democrat Hillary Clinton. As he slips further behind Clinton in the polls, Trump has alternately blamed, with no evidence, a corrupt media, fraud at the polls and government officials trying to protect his rival.
The rhetoric has vexed a GOP already riven by his candidacy and fretting about its future. Before the debate, Trump's vice presidential running mate, his campaign manager and his daughter all had said he would accept the election results. His effort to stir doubts about the outcome drew condemnation from President Barack Obama, who called it "unprecedented."
AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Clinton and their debate claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump painted an inaccurately dark portrait of manufacturing in America while Hillary Clinton stretched credulity in boasting that her spending plans won't add to the country's debt. As well, both struggled in the presidential final debate to explain comments from their past.
A look at some of the claims in the debate and how they compare with the facts:
TRUMP: "We're not making things anymore, relatively speaking."
THE FACTS: Despite his "relatively speaking" hedge, the assertion is wrong. U.S. factory production has more than doubled since 1979, when manufacturing employment was at its peak.
The problem is that it takes fewer people to produce more. The United States has lost more than 7 million factory jobs, a drop of nearly 40 percent, since the 1979 manufacturing employment peak.
Syria Kurdish commander says Turkey pounding his forces
BEIRUT (AP) — Turkish jets have struck the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia north of the embattled city of Aleppo, claiming to have killed as many as 200 militia members, Turkey's state-run news agency reported Thursday.
A senior commander of the main Syria Kurdish militia, which has been supported by the United States, confirmed Turkish jets and artillery were still attacking his forces north of Aleppo, but disputed the casualty count saying no more than 10 of his fighters were killed so far.
Commander Mahmoud Barkhadan of the People's Protection Units told The Associated Press that Turkish tanks have been shelling the Kurdish-led forces in the area since early Wednesday. He said jets joined overnight and continue to pound his forces in the area. He said more than 30 aerial attacks had taken place so far and that early reports suggest no more than 10 fighters were killed and 20 were wounded. There was no word on civilian casualties yet.
The bombardment was a major escalation by Turkey just as the offensive to recapture the city of Mosul from Islamic State militants in Iraq was intensifying. Iraqi Kurdish forces have carried the brunt of the fighting so far in the Mosul offensive.
Kurdish forces in Syria have also carried out most of the fighting against IS and made significant territorial gains, including advances in the last few days against IS militants in Aleppo province, much to Turkey's fury in recent months. Turkey, which is dealing with a homegrown Kurdish insurgency, has been trying to prevent an expansion of Kurdish influence in Syria.
Iraqi special forces join Mosul offensive against IS
KHAZER, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi special forces charged into the Mosul battle Thursday with a pre-dawn advance on a nearby town held by the Islamic State group, a key part of a multi-pronged assault on eastern approaches to the besieged city.
The addition of the elite troops, also known as counterterrorism forces, marked a significant intensification of the fight for Iraq's second-largest city. As they advanced, attack helicopters fired on the militants and heavy gunfire echoed across the plains.
Maj. Gen. Maan al-Saadi said the elite Counterterrorism Forces advanced on the town of Bartella with the aid of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes and heavy artillery on the fourth day of a massive operation to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
"God willing, we will take this town today," he said.
The militants fought back, unleashing at least four suicide car bombs against the advancing forces, one of which blew up after it was struck by tank fire. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties from the fighting.
DIVIDED AMERICA: Seeing options shrinking, white men ask why
DALLAS (AP) — The voices cascade into the studio, denouncing political hypocrisy and media bias and disappearing values. Hillary Clinton is a liar and a crook, they say; Donald Trump is presidential and successful. By the time the 16th caller reaches the air, Rick Roberts' show has reached an impassioned crescendo of anger and lamentation.
What has happened to this once-great land? What has happened to the better lives our children were promised?
What has happened?
Roberts, WBAP's bearded, rodeo-roping, husky-voiced host, has heard enough.
"I want my country back," he begins.
In Philippine drug war, a family struggles to stay safe
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The bodies terrified Betchie Salvador, because she always knew her husband could be next.
They had begun turning up in cities all over the Philippines ever since President Rodrigo Duterte launched a controversial war on drugs this year — so many that one local newspaper had to create a "Kill List" just to keep track.
Dealers and addicts were being shot by police or slain by unidentified gunmen in mysterious, gangland-style murders. Their bodies ended up dumped on highways in the rain, curled in pools of blood in the slums. Some were found tied up, with masking tape plastered across their faces. Some were draped with cardboard signs that warned, "I'm a pusher. Don't Be Like Me."
With each new death, Betchie imagined losing the man she had loved for a decade — a proud father of three who was also an addict.
"We talked about it a lot," she said. "I told him, 'Please don't go out at night.'"
Most US Syrians arrivals are kids, now enrolling in school
EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Seated at his desk at a suburban San Diego middle school, 12-year-old Abdulhamid Ashehneh tries not to let his mind wander to the painful memories of his life in civil war-torn Syria.
His father disappeared suddenly four years ago and, the family believes, was killed. Months later, Abdulhamid's mother boarded a bus with her six children, the youngest 2, and fled to Jordan, the sound of bombs ringing in the distance.
"I think about my Dad a lot," Abdulhamid said recently after practicing English at Cajon Valley Middle School, which has received an influx of Syrian children. "I wish he would come back."
Abdulhamid is like many of the Syrian refugees arriving today in the U.S.: According to the U.S. State Department, nearly 80 percent of the more than 11,000 Syrian arrivals over the past year were children.
That's a larger percentage than most refugee groups, in part because Syrians tend to have larger families and many have managed to stay together despite displacement, according to resettlement agencies helping the families acclimate to the U.S.
Tesla equipping cars to drive completely on their own
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility.
The announcement made late Wednesday by Tesla CEO Elon Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human.
Google, ride-hailing service Uber and an assortment of other automakers also are working on a range of self-driving cars in an effort to ultimately turn the steering wheel over to robots.
Tesla has offered an automatic steering and braking system called Autopilot in its cars since last year, but that technology is meant to be monitored at all times by a driver.
After additional testing and getting the necessary regulatory clearance, all the cars rolling off Tesla's assembly lines will have the equipment needed to be fully autonomous, Musk said. By auto-industry standards Tesla is small, making about 100,000 cars a year, although hopes to increase its production to 500,000 vehicles per year by 2018.
