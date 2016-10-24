Nation & World

October 24, 2016 4:58 AM

Belgian region: unable to clear EU-Canada trade deal by Mon

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The leader of the legislature of a small Belgian region that's holding up a free trade deal between the European Union and Canada says the deal cannot be met by a Monday deadline.

The EU and Canada want to sign the deal at an official summit in Brussels on Thursday but the meeting will be cancelled if the region of Wallonia withholds its approval. The deal needs unanimity among the 28 EU nations and Belgium is the only approval lacking since it needs the backing of all its regions.

Andre Antoine, the head of the Wallonia legislature, said on RTL network that "no, it will not be possible" to back the deal on Monday, arguing there are too many outstanding issues.

