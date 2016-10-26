Philippine leader affirms US alliance but wants troops out

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

2:16 Linebackers Cabinda and Bell talk about their return

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:32 Clinton and Justin Timberlake pose for photo booth photos while Trump camp accuses media of bias - Election Rewind

10:55 Crime Patrol: Cruising south Macon for drunks, drugs and trouble

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

1:58 Headlights for most small SUVs are poor, according to IIHS