AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

FBI's October surprise complicates race for Hillary Clinton
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new shock hit Hillary Clinton's campaign Friday in the unpredictable and often unbelievable presidential race: The FBI is looking into whether there was classified information on a device belonging to the estranged husband of one of her closest aides.
Adding to the drama of the stunning revelation: The FBI uncovered the emails during a sexting investigation of Anthony Weiner, the disgraced ex-congressman who is separated from longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin.
The Democrat said late Friday she was confident whatever the FBI may find would not change its conclusion from earlier this year — that her use of a private email system as secretary of state did not merit prosecution.
"We don't know the facts, which is why we are calling on the FBI to release all the information that it has," Clinton said. "Even (FBI) Director (James) Comey noted that this new information might not be significant, so let's get it out."
The news arrived with Clinton holding a solid advantage in the presidential race. Early voting has been underway for weeks, and she has a steady lead in preference polls. But the development all but ensures that, even should she win the White House, the Democrat and several of her closest aides would celebrate victory under a cloud of investigation.
---
FBI investigating new emails for classified information
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is investigating whether there is classified information in new emails uncovered during the sexting investigation of disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of one of Hillary Clinton's closest aides.
FBI Director James Comey told Congress in a letter that the emails prompted investigators to take another look at whether classified information had been mishandled, which had been the focus of its recently closed, criminal probe into Clinton's use of a private email server. Comey couldn't guarantee that the latest focus of the investigation would be finished before Election Day.
Clinton said Friday that "the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately. She urged the FBI to "explain this issue in question, whatever it is, without any delay."
"Let's get it out," she said.
Comey did not provide details about the emails, but a U.S. official told The Associated Press that the emails emerged through the FBI's separate sexting probe of Weiner, who is separated from Clinton confidant Huma Abedin. She served as deputy chief of staff at the State Department and is still a key player in Clinton's presidential campaign. The two separated earlier this year after Weiner was caught in 2011, 2013 and again in 2016 sending sexually explicit text messages and photographs of himself undressed to numerous women.
---
AP-GfK Poll: Most believe allegations about Trump and women
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's behavior has long grated on Carolyn Miller, but the allegations he sexually assaulted women was one factor that helped her decide in the last week to cast her ballot for Hillary Clinton.
"I don't think she's a bad person. Trump, I think, is a bad person," the 70-year-old Fort Myers, Florida, resident said. As for Trump's accusers, Miller added, "I believe them." And she said her vote for Clinton is "a default."
Miller is among the more than 7 in 10 Americans who say in a new Associated Press-GfK poll that they believe the women who say the Republican presidential candidate kissed or groped them without their consent, a verdict that may have turned off enough voters, including some Republicans, to add to his challenges in the presidential race.
Forty-two percent of Republican voters and 35 percent of Trump's own supporters think the accusations are probably true. Men and women are about equally likely to think so.
While the poll suggests the wave of allegations about Trump's treatment of women may blunt the impact of voters' concerns about Clinton, it was taken before Friday's news that the FBI will investigate whether there is classified information in newly uncovered emails related to its probe of her private server. Those emails were not from her server, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss details publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
---
Thousands of Iraqis being used as human shields near Mosul
QAYARA, Iraq (AP) — For three months, as Islamic State militants ranged across farms and villages south of Mosul, they took Sayid Naheer, his wife and eight children with them. The family was among tens of thousands of people that the U.N. says have been rounded up to be used as human shields.
Their forced march covered more than 12 miles (20 kilometers), stopping in villages for days or weeks. When Naheer's family finally escaped this week after an air raid and made it to a government checkpoint near the front lines, the children's faces were caked with dust and their feet had been rubbed raw by their plastic sandals.
The U.N. human rights office said Friday that the tens of thousands of civilians were in the town of Hamam al-Alil, south of Mosul, doubling its population to an estimated 60,000.
The Associated Press reported earlier this week that IS militants had gone door to door in villages south of Mosul, ordering hundreds of people at gunpoint to march north into the city, the largest under their control. Mosul is the focus of a massive Iraqi military offensive launched Oct. 17 against the extremists.
"They said, 'the army is coming, and they will kill you and rape your women, so you must come with us,'" Naheer said of the IS militants. He and his family were held in abandoned homes, and were allowed to bring their sheep along for food.
---
Mosul Today: UN says IS using thousands as human shields
BAGHDAD (AP) — The Islamic State group is using tens of thousands of people as "human shields" in and around Mosul while the Iraqi forces are waging a large-scale offensive aimed at retaking the country's second-largest city, the U.N. human rights office said Friday.
Here is a look at the main developments on the 12th day of the Mosul offensive.
NEW MOSUL HORRORS
The extremist group has massacred perceived opponents on several occasions, and is widely believed to be rooting out anyone who could potentially rise up against it, focusing on Iraqis with military training or past links to security forces.
The U.N. office said civilians from across the region south of Mosul were being herded into Hamam al-Alil, a militant-held town where the population has more than doubled to 60,000 since the forced displacement began.
---
Dylan says he wants to attend Nobel Prize ceremony if he can
NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan says he "absolutely" wants to attend the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony "if it's at all possible" in December, finally breaking his silence about earning the prestigious honor.
The 75-year-old was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature earlier this month. In an interview with U.K. newspaper The Telegraph posted Friday, Dylan says "isn't that something." and "it's hard to believe" of getting the award.
The singer-songwriter was silent after the announcement and a member of the Swedish Academy that awarded him the prize said the icon's silence was "impolite and arrogant."
The Nobel Prize Award Ceremony takes place Dec. 10 in Stockholm. Dylan is the first musician to earn the Nobel Prize in literature.
----
---
Supreme Court to rule in Virginia transgender case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will take up transgender rights for the first time in the case of a Virginia school board that wants to prevent a transgender teenager from using the boys' bathroom at his high school.
The justices said Friday they will hear the appeal from the Gloucester County school board sometime next year. The high court's order means that student Gavin Grimm will not be able to use the boys' bathroom in the meantime.
The court could use the case to resolve similar disputes across the country, said Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights. "Obviously, for transgender people, the stakes of this case are incredibly high. Whatever the court rules in Grimm may ensure that transgender people are accepted and included as equal members of our society, or it may relegate them to outsiders for decades to come," Minter said.
A lower court had ordered the school board to accommodate Grimm, but the justices in August put that order on hold while they considered whether to hear the appeal.
Grimm, a 17-year-old high school senior, was born female but identifies as male. He was allowed to use the boys' restroom at his high school for several weeks in 2014. But after some parents complained, the school board adopted a policy requiring students to use either the restroom that corresponds with their biological gender or a private, single-stall restroom. Grimm is backed by the Obama administration in his argument that the policy violates Title IX, a federal law that bars sex discrimination in schools.
---
Emails show how Clinton campaign chair was apparently hacked
WASHINGTON (AP) — New evidence appears to show how hackers earlier this year stole more than 50,000 emails of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, an audacious electronic attack blamed on Russia's government and one that has resulted in embarrassing political disclosures about Democrats in the final weeks before the U.S. presidential election.
The hackers sent John Podesta an official-looking email on Saturday, March 19, that appeared to come from Google. It warned that someone in Ukraine had obtained Podesta's personal Gmail password and tried unsuccessfully to log in, and it directed him to a website where he should "change your password immediately."
Podesta's chief of staff, Sara Latham, forwarded the email to the operations help desk of Clinton's campaign, where staffer Charles Delavan in Brooklyn, New York, wrote back 25 minutes later, "This is a legitimate email. John needs to change his password immediately."
But the email was not authentic.
The link to the website where Podesta was encouraged to change his Gmail password actually directed him instead to a computer in the Netherlands with a web address associated with Tokelau, a territory of New Zealand located in the South Pacific. The hackers carefully disguised the link using a service that shortens lengthy online addresses. But even for anyone checking more diligently, the address — "google.com-securitysettingpage" — was crafted to appear genuine.
---
Acquittal raises fears that militant groups could get bolder
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The stunning acquittal of seven people who occupied a federal wildlife sanctuary during an armed standoff raised fears Friday that the verdict could embolden other militant groups in a long-running dispute over government-owned Western lands.
Meanwhile, a juror said the decision was a rejection of the prosecution's conspiracy case, not an endorsement of the defendants' actions.
Supporters of Ammon Bundy celebrated the verdict and said it could invite more confrontations. The government's top federal land official, Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, issued a statement urging all employees to "remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity."
An activist from Boise, Idaho, who once camped by a memorial to occupier LaVoy Finicum at the site where he was shot dead by police, predicted that the verdict would encourage others to act.
"I think a lot more people will be revolting, rebelling and standing up against what we see as a tyrannical government," William C. Fisher said in a telephone interview.
---
Chicago throwing World Series party on hold for 71 years
CHICAGO (AP) — After waiting 71 years to witness a World Series game, Chicago Cubs fans can hardly contain themselves.
More than six hours before the first pitch of Game 3, thousands of fans — many of them wearing jerseys with names like Banks, Sandberg and Rizzo on their backs — were already in the streets ringing Wrigley Field on Friday as the Cubs prepared to play the Cleveland Indians.
It's the first Series game at the fabled ballpark since 1945, and many Chicagoans skipped work to begin a weekend of baseball they'll never forget.
There was a long line outside Murphy's Bleachers, the renowned tavern on the corner of Sheffield and Waveland Avenues. Vendors worked the crowd, one of them peddling a T-shirt that said, "I Ain't Afraid of No Goat."
Generations of Cubs fans believed their team was denied a trip to the Series partly because of "The Curse of the Billy Goat," which began when a Chicago tavern owner supposedly put a hex on the team after it refused to let his pet goat, Murphy, into Wrigley Field during the '45 Series.
Comments