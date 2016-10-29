Shiite militias launch operation near Iraq's Mosul

2:01 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make Pause

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

1:58 Headlights for most small SUVs are poor, according to IIHS