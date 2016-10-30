AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Powerful quake rattles Italy; no deaths immediately reported
ROME (AP) — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 has rocked the same area of central and southern Italy hit by quake in August and a pair of aftershocks last week, sending already quake-damaged buildings crumbling after a week of temblors that have left thousands homeless.
The head of Italy's civil protection agency, Fabrizio Curcio, said there were no immediate reports of deaths, but said some people had suffered injuries as numerous buildings that had resisted the previous temblors collapsed. He did not provide details on the injured.
Residents already rattled by a constant trembling of the earth rushed into piazzas and streets after being roused from bed by Sunday's 7:40 a.m. quake. Many people still had been sleeping in cars or evacuated to shelters or hotels in other areas after a pair of strong jolts last Wednesday.
Television images showed nuns rushing out of their church and into the main piazza in Norcia as the clock tower appeared about to crumble. One had to be carried by firefighters, while another was supported as she walked.
The mayor of quake-hit Ussita said a huge cloud of smoke erupted from the crumbled buildings.
---
Clinton calls FBI's actions ahead of vote 'deeply troubling'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hillary Clinton is lashing out at the FBI's handling of a new email review, leading a chorus of Democratic leaders who declared the bureau's actions just days before the election "unprecedented" and "deeply troubling." Emboldened Republican rival Donald Trump seized on the reignited email controversy, hoping to raise new doubts about Clinton's trustworthiness.
Rallying supporters in Florida on Saturday, Clinton pressed FBI Director James Comey to put out the "full and complete facts" about the review into a cache of recently discovered emails. Clinton backers panned Comey's letter to Congress about the new emails as severely lacking crucial details.
"It is pretty strange to put something like that out with such little information right before an election," Clinton said. She accused Trump of using the issue to confuse and mislead voters in the final leg of the campaign for the Nov. 8 election.
The controversy over Clinton's email practices at the State Department has dogged her for more than a year. The former secretary of state has often been reluctant to weigh in on the matter — and defensive when she's been pushed to do so.
But Clinton's approach to this latest flare-up is markedly different, underscoring worries that the matter could damage her standing with voters in the election's final days. Clinton advisers have been rallying Democratic lawmakers and other supporters to her defense, including members of the Congressional Black Caucus.
---
Justice Department advised FBI against Clinton email letter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department discouraged the FBI from alerting Congress to the unexpected discovery of emails potentially related to its investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server, given the proximity to the presidential election and the potential for political fallout, a government official said.
Justice Department officials who were advised of the FBI's intention to notify Congress about the discovery expressed concern that the action would be inconsistent with department protocols designed to avoid the appearance of interference in an election.
In an apparent departure from the wishes of top Justice Department leaders, FBI Director James Comey acted independently when he sent several members of Congress a letter about the emails on Friday, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss internal deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The move creates the potential for a divide between the Justice Department and Comey, who has served in government under both Democratic and Republican presidents. And it provides political fodder for Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Speaking at a rally in Phoenix on Saturday, where the crowd cheered "Lock her up!" at the mention of Clinton's name, the billionaire accused the Justice Department of doing everything it can to protect the Democratic nominee in another example of what he claims is a "rigged system."
---
Weiner's tale of self-destruction rocks race for president
NEW YORK (AP) — Once a hard-charging young congressman, Anthony Weiner lost his career and his marriage to a habit of trading sexually explicit messages that he couldn't shake — a lurid tale of personal self-destruction that's suddenly found its way into the race for president.
Weiner is separated from Huma Abedin, the vice chairwoman of Hillary Clinton's campaign and one of the Democratic nominee's closest aides. It's the federal investigation into his sexting habits that is the "unrelated case" that led the FBI to a new batch of emails, which agency director James Comey told Congress on Friday may be "pertinent to our investigation" into Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state.
And that has once again cast a spotlight on Weiner, one-time rising Democratic Party star whose very name has become a punchline.
Weiner was forced to resign his seat in Congress in 2011, after accidentally posting a picture of himself in his underwear — a private message intended for a woman who was not his wife — to his Twitter account.
Abedin stood by him, and he had the audacity to ask for the voters' forgiveness and run for mayor two years later. He spent time atop the polls, until fresh evidence emerged that he hadn't given up his sexting habit and destroyed his campaign.
---
Parallels seen in protests of Dakota pipeline, Oregon refuge
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — On the same day seven defendants celebrated their acquittal in the armed takeover of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon, law enforcement officers dressed in riot gear and firing bean bag rounds arrested nearly 150 oil pipeline protesters camped out in North Dakota.
The sudden developments in the two protests drew an unsettling contrast for some between the treatment of mostly Native American citizens at an encampment near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation and the heavily armed occupiers who held the federal government at bay for weeks in the remote Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.
"How is it that people who were seen on national media with guns having a standoff with police officials were acquitted ... and we're being treated like we're terrorists?" said Cody Hall, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota and a spokesman for the pipeline protesters.
Yet experts on public land policy who have watched both situations unfold cautioned it is too soon to draw conclusions about either protest's outcome — and pointed to broad yet important themes that underlie movements otherwise separated by hundreds of miles and an ideological chasm.
Both the Standing Rock Sioux and the Oregon occupiers consider themselves marginalized groups fighting to preserve a way of life.
---
Powder sprinkled into opera pit may have been human ashes
NEW YORK (AP) — A powdery substance a man sprinkled into the orchestra pit at New York's Metropolitan Opera may have been an opera lover's ashes, police said Saturday.
The freakish incident during an afternoon performance of Rossini's "Guillaume Tell" forced Met officials to cancel the rest of the show as well as an evening performance of a second opera.
John Miller, the New York Police Department's deputy commissioner in charge of intelligence and counterterrorism, said several audience members said a man told them he was there to sprinkle the ashes of a friend, his mentor in the opera.
Miller said the man was in front of the first row of seats when he sprinkled the powder into the orchestra pit during the second intermission when most of the musicians were not present.
He said the powder will be tested, but the possibility that it was in fact human ashes "is certainly an area that we are pursuing."
---
Halloween parties become a new trend for young Cubans
HAVANA (AP) — A teenager dressed as Batman danced through the door as Reggaeton music thumped inside for a Halloween party in the ground-floor apartment of a Soviet-era housing project in Cuba's capital. On a side table, candles flickered inside squashes carved into jack-o'-lanterns.
Marilyn Alvarez smeared red makeup onto 17-year-old Luis Ramos' eyes, putting the finishing touches on the high school student's devil costume. Teens dressed as skeletons, witches and an executioner danced under disco lights, ate jack-o'-lantern cake and sipped creamy rum drinks. Alvarez's daughter Alannis Rodriguez, a 12th grader dressed as a she-devil, posed for a photo with her dog, a pug she had dressed as a baby.
Inspired by pirated U.S. movies and television shows, young Cubans are turning American-style Halloween parties into the island's latest trend. Trick-or-treating hasn't taken root, but across Cuba this weekend elementary, high school and college students were dressing up, dancing and enjoying a festivity that few knew as children.
"It's out of the ordinary," said Ramos, one of Alannis Rodriguez's classmates. "We didn't celebrate it a few years ago because it wasn't the custom. But we've seen it in movies and TV shows."
The rising popularity of Halloween is one of many manifestations of the decades-long intermingling of Cuban and U.S. culture despite the half-century of hostility between the two countries' governments. Cubans are immersed in U.S. popular culture and, increasingly, U.S. products brought by expatriates visiting family on the island.
---
Rolling Stone publisher disagreed with rape story retraction
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Rolling Stone magazine publisher and co-founder Jann Wenner said in a video deposition that he disagreed with a top editor's decision to retract an entire article about a gang rape at a University of Virginia fraternity after the story was discredited.
In a video played for jurors Friday in the defamation trial against Rolling Stone, Jann Wenner said that although the account given by the woman known only as "Jackie" turned out not to be accurate, the bulk of the 2014 story, "A Rape on Campus," is still valid, The Daily Progress reports (http://bit.ly/2dQ8RnM ).
The article described in harrowing detail the alleged gang rape of the woman.
A police investigation found no evidence to back up Jackie's claims and the magazine officially retracted the article in April 2015.
Nicole Eramo, former University of Virginia associate dean of students, is now seeking $7.5 million from the magazine over the story, saying it defamed her and portrayed her as its chief villain. Wenner's deposition video was played shortly before Eramo's attorneys rested their case.
---
Soyuz space capsule returns to Earth
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian Soyuz space capsule has landed in Kazakhstan, bringing back three astronauts from the United States, Japan and Russia back to Earth from a 115-day mission aboard the International Space Station.
The landing took place Sunday morning near Dzhezkazgan on the treeless Central Asian steppes.
Kate Rubins of NASA, Japan's Takuya Onisihi and Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia were removed from the capsule and sat on the steppes still in their capsule seats while they readjusted to the forces of gravity after nearly four months in weightless conditions, then were taken to a nearby medical tent for initial examination.
Andrei Borisenko and Sergey Ryzhykov of Russia and NASA astronaut Robert Shane Kimbrough remain aboard the space station. They arrived on Oct. 22 after a two-day voyage.
The trip back to Earth was much quicker for the three returnees on Sunday, about 3 ½ hours from undocking until landing.
---
Kluber, Indians beat Cubs 7-2, now lead World Series 3-1
CHICAGO (AP) — One more win and baseball fans everywhere might finally believe in these Cleveland Indians.
That's all it will take for Corey Kluber & Co. to clinch this World Series.
Kluber pitched six sparkling innings on short rest for his second victory this week and the Indians beat the Chicago Cubs 7-2 Saturday night, taking a 3-1 lead and nearing their first championship since 1948.
Jason Kipnis hit a three-run homer in his hometown and Carlos Santana connected for the first of his three hits as manager Terry Francona's team won for the second straight day at Wrigley Field.
Trevor Bauer gets the ball Sunday night when the visiting Indians try for the franchise's third World Series title against Jon Lester and the faltering Cubs.
