The Latest: Italy PM says quake caused no deaths so far

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

2:29 Tim Kaine introduced at Florida fundraiser by Pusha T

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:47 White Out Game

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

1:15 Art in Penns Valley

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo