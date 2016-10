Moldovan presidential election goes to runoff

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013 Pause

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

1:58 Headlights for most small SUVs are poor, according to IIHS

3:03 Girlfriend live streams on Facebook after man shot by police officer in Minnesota

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news