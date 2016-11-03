Clergy join Dakota Access pipeline protesters for ceremony

2:24 Penn State wrestling's Sanderson excited for season Pause

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk

1:52 Surprise marriage proposal at Kansas City Municipal Court

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children