Kenya deports South Sudan rebel official over Facebook post

2:24 Penn State wrestling's Sanderson excited for season Pause

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

0:47 Fan reaction to Penn State win

3:45 James Franklin talks "steady progress"

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets