Quotations in the News

"There is something special about highlighting to people, 'Here's who I voted for, I'm proud of it.'" — Colorado Sen. Owen Hill, commenting after a ruled that Colorado voters can post ballot selfies on social media sites.
"These convictions will be an essential defining feature of Christie's legacy in office." — Montclair State University political science professor Brigid Callahan Harrison, referring to the convictions of two of N.J. Gov. Chris Christie's former allies, who were convicted in a plot to close the George Washington Bridge in 2013.
