Romania: 3, dead, 57 injured in pileup on fog-bound highway

Romanian authorities say three people have died and 57 were injured in a pileup on a fog-bound highway.
Raed Arafat, a senior interior ministry official, told Realitatea TV said about 20 cars and two small buses traveling in the same direction slammed into each other Saturday morning on the main A2 highway that runs from Bucharest to the Black Sea coast in eastern Romania. The accident occurred some 67 kilometers (42 miles) east of Bucharest.
Arafat says helicopters were unable to land in the area because of the fog and the road will remain closed for several hours. Some of the injured were transferred to local hospitals, while others were being transported to Bucharest.
