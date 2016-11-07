Australia expects to resettle hundreds of refugees elsewhere

1:26 Trump jokes about dad's female supporters Pause

3:18 Summer concert at Beaver Stadium

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

2:09 Former Cubs player, Chicago native Jim Woods revels in World Series triumph

1:34 Election messages from local students

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

1:58 Headlights for most small SUVs are poor, according to IIHS