Dubai, Hyperloop One to study potential for Abu Dhabi line

The futuristic city-state of Dubai has signed a deal with Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One to study the potential for building a line linking it to the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi.
Dubai's Road and Transportation Authority announced the deal with Hyperloop One on Tuesday atop the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.
No financial terms were immediately discussed and the technology itself remains under testing.
A hyperloop has levitating pods powered by electricity and magnetism that hurtle through low-friction pipes at a top speed of 1,220 kph (760 mph).
Organizers suggest the travel time by hyperloop would be only 12 minutes, down from the hour-plus journey it now takes by car.
The announcement comes after Dubai hosted a competition in October to design a hyperloop track.
