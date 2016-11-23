Pakistan says death toll from Indian shelling rises to 11

4:22 James Franklin praises seniors for commitment to team Pause

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

0:17 Deer hits cross-country runner during race

0:40 Penn State professor calls on all to recognize common ground

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

1:58 Headlights for most small SUVs are poor, according to IIHS

3:03 Girlfriend live streams on Facebook after man shot by police officer in Minnesota