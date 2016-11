Turkmenistan, Afghanistan inaugurate new rail link

1:37 Franklin excited for football family Pause

0:49 Fans unveil new Penn State-wrapped RV

0:40 Penn State professor calls on all to recognize common ground

1:44 Richard Sleigh performs "Honeydripper"

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:56 Penn State wins Big Ten East

2:34 Gifted - official trailer

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets