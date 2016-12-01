Attorneys in deadly road-rage shooting reach plea deal

The suspect accused of fatally shooting a 4-year-old Albuquerque girl during a road rage fight with the child's father is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, with his attorneys saying he'll enter a plea to one count of second-degree murder.
Attorneys for Tony Torrez said they reached an agreement with prosecutors in the case a day before the suspect's jury trial was scheduled to begin Thursday, with plea deal negotiations going down to the wire in a killing that horrified the state and stoked concerns about rising crime rates in New Mexico's largest city.
Lilly Garcia, a preschooler, and her older brother were in the backseat of their father Alan Garcia's pickup truck, heading home from school, when a lane-change dispute on Interstate-40 between Garcia and Torrez escalated. Lilly was struck with a bullet in the back of the head and died at University of New Mexico Hospital.
Torrez had been charged with first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence.
Under the agreement with prosecutors, he's expected to enter an Alford plea for the second-degree murder charge and accept a 16-year prison term. An Alford plea means Torrez does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him.
"This erases a lot of the uncertainty that he was facing," said Todd Farkas, also an attorney for Torrez. "From his perspective, it made sense."
Veronica Garcia, the victim's mother, declined to comment after the plea agreement was reached but said she planned to make a statement Thursday. In the months following her daughter's death, she became a vocal advocate for tougher crime laws and agreed to have a proposed law that would have expanded the state's three-strikes statute named for her daughter.
The legislation, pushed by the state's Republican governor and considered misguided by Senate Democrats, died in the Legislature this year. It would have added more than a dozen felonies to the list of crimes that make offenders with multiple violent crime convictions eligible for life sentences.
The shooting also led to an anti-road rage campaign across the state, and a law enforcement initiative called "Operation Lilly," which led authorities to place more state and Albuquerque police vehicles on patrols for several months.
Torrez has an arrest record, but no prior felony convictions, according to online court records. He had a previous arrest on domestic violence and aggravated battery charges but evaded prosecution in the case and others, including an altercation that police said followed a dispute over a lane change in a parking structure.
His attorneys had signaled in court motions and hearings that they would argue during the trial that Alan Garcia, the victim's father, also was to blame in the road rage fight.
In a police interview last year, Torrez told investigators that Garcia had run him off the road and that he feared for his life when he shot at the family's truck with the intention of firing off warning shots. He said he did not know children were in the backseat.
Stephen Taylor, also an attorney for Torrez, said a judge must approve the plea deal at the hearing Thursday.
