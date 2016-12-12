Macedonia conservatives headed to slim electoral victory

Near complete results in Macedonia's early general elections show the country's conservative coalition in a slim victory over its Social Democratic rivals, but with neither party winning enough parliamentary seats to form a government.
The election was called as part of a Western-brokered deal to defuse a deep two-year political crisis sparked by a massive wiretapping scandal.
Monday results from 99.7 percent of polling stations show the conservative coalition led by former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's VMRO-DPMNE with 38.06 percent of the vote, slightly ahead of the leftist coalition, headed by opposition leader Zoran Zaev's Social Democrats, which garnered 36.69 percent.
The electoral commission gave no seat projections.
Without a majority in the 123-seat parliament, the winner will have to seek to form a governing coalition with a smaller party.
Comments