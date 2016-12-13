EU debates Turkey membership amid push for a freeze

0:42 Polar Express Pause

1:06 Remembering Pearl Harbor

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:42 Penn State fans and the Big Ten Championship

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets