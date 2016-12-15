2nd man arrested for worshipper's stabbing outside mosque

Police have arrested a second man for allegedly stabbing a worshipper near a Simi Valley mosque.
The Daily News of Los Angeles reports (http://bit.ly/2hzy9HO) that 26-year-old Marco De La Cruz was arrested Thursday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and civil rights and parole violations.
It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Police say he's a gang member with an extensive criminal record and a neighbor of 29-year-old John Matteson.
Matteson was arrested earlier and has pleaded not guilty to making criminal threats and other charges with hate-crime enhancements.
Police say the two men approached a group of people who'd just left the mosque late Saturday night and yelled slurs at them, prompting a fight during which one worshipper was stabbed.
