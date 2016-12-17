AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment about the past
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump said first lady Michelle Obama "must have been talking about the past" when she said there's no sense of hope after his election.
Trump, speaking Saturday at the final rally of his postelection "thank you" tour, then resisted escalating the spat further, suggesting "she made that statement not meaning it the way it came out."
But as Trump praised the Obamas for treating him so nicely when he visited the White House shortly after the election, many in the Mobile, Alabama, crowd booed the first family.
Michelle Obama, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey set to air Monday on CBS, said she was now certain that her husband's victory had inspired people because "now we're feeling what not having hope feels like."
"What do you give your kids if you can't give them hope?" she added.
---
Forced to leave, Aleppo evacuees tell of their pain
BEIRUT (AP) — Death in Aleppo was personal for Modar Sheikho. He lost his sister to government bombing early in the revolt. His brother was killed last month. And as they looked for a place to bury him, another airstrike killed his father.
Still, Shekho held out in the besieged city as long as he could.
When he finally was forced to evacuate Friday, he made a video bidding farewell to the city.
"We were asking for our freedom. This is what we get," he said against a backdrop of bombed-out buildings and thousands of people waiting for buses to take them away from Aleppo.
But even in his first hours of exile, the 28-year-old nurse longed to return.
---
Deal reached that could restart Aleppo evacuation
BEIRUT (AP) — Rebel and government forces agreed Saturday to allow "humanitarian cases" to leave two besieged government-held Shiite villages in northwestern Syria, a step that would allow the resumption of civilian and rebel evacuations from eastern Aleppo which were suspended a day earlier, Hezbollah's media arm and a monitoring group said.
The opposition's Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the evacuation of some 4,000 people, including wounded, from the villages of Foua and Kfarya was expected to start Saturday. It later reported that 29 buses were heading toward the two villages to start the evacuation process, adding that insurgents in the area rejected allowing 4,000 people to leave and saying they will only allow 400 people to be evacuated.
The Syrian army said another 25 buses left later Saturday heading to the two villages.
It was not immediately clear whether the alleged evacuation limits set by the insurgents in the two villages would undermine evacuation efforts in Aleppo.
Hezbollah fighters have joined the Syrian war fighting along with President Bashar Assad's forces. Opposition activists blamed the Lebanese group for blocking the main road south of Aleppo and blocking evacuations from rebel-held eastern neighborhoods of the city.
---
Winter storm socks Midwest, East, spawning accidents, deaths
A winter storm of snow, freezing rain and bone-chilling temperatures socked the nation's mid-section and East Coast on Saturday, causing hundreds of accidents on icy roads and putting a crimp on Christmas shopping.
At least nine deaths were blamed on the slick roads and authorities were investigating a few other traffic fatalities as possibly weather-related. Perhaps the biggest accident happened in Baltimore, when a tanker carrying gasoline skidded off a highway and exploded, authorities said.
Two people died in the nearly 70-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95, authorities said. Hospital officials said nearly two dozen people were treated for injuries including broken bones and head trauma.
Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark said it was too early to determine the cause of the crash.
It was unclear whether the pileup started before the tanker crash or was caused by it. The northbound lanes of I-95 were closed while crews cleaned up the mess.
---
China says it seized US Navy drone to ensure safety of ships
BEIJING (AP) — China said Saturday its military seized a U.S. Navy unmanned underwater glider in the South China Sea but it would give the drone back. But President-elect Donald Trump tweeted later that the Chinese government should be told "we don't want the drone they stole back" and "let them keep it!"
This comes after United States officials had confirmed that they "secured an understanding" for the return of the device. Trump's evening tweet may extend one of the most serious incidents between the American and the Chinese militaries in years.
The Chinese navy on Thursday seized the drone, which the Pentagon said was being operated by civilian contractors to conduct oceanic research. The U.S. lodged a formal diplomatic complaint and demanded the drone back.
Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun issued a statement late Saturday saying that a Chinese navy lifeboat discovered an unknown device in the South China Sea on Thursday.
"In order to prevent this device from posing a danger to the safe navigation of passing ships and personnel, the Chinese lifeboat adopted a professional and responsible attitude in investigating and verifying the device," Yang said.
---
Strain on forgiveness after church massacre, other killings
The victims' families spoke words of forgiveness in Charleston after nine black people were massacred in a historic church by Dylann Roof, a white man who harbored dreams of launching a race war. The relatives were held up as examples of grace amid horror, and the city stayed calm.
Now, Roof has been convicted in a federal trial, bringing relief tempered by uncertainty over whether he will get the death penalty for his crimes — and whether wanting to see Roof pay with his life is at odds with the call to forgive.
Roof's guilty verdict came less than two weeks after a jury deadlocked in the case of Michael Slager, a white ex-police officer charged with fatally shooting Walter Scott, a black man, as Scott tried to flee an April 2015 traffic stop. The sentencing phase of his trial is scheduled for next month.
The proximity of the cases — tried in courthouses across the street from each other — left Charleston minister Kylon Middleton unsure about where justice actually dwells.
Middleton counted the slain pastor of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Clementa Pinckney, as his closest friend. Middleton sat in the courtroom daily, from the start of jury selection until Roof's verdict was rendered, mourning his friend and wrestling with forgiveness as he watched a trial with an outcome that felt especially uncertain.
---
Henry Heimlich, life-saving maneuver creator, dies at 96
CINCINNATI (AP) — The surgeon who created the life-saving Heimlich maneuver for choking victims died early Saturday in Cincinnati. Dr. Henry Heimlich was 96.
His son, Phil, said he died at Christ Hospital after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week.
"My father was a great man who saved many lives," said Heimlich, an attorney and former Hamilton County commissioner. "He will be missed not only by his family but by all of humanity."
Heimlich was director of surgery at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati in 1974 when he devised the treatment for choking victims that made his name a household word.
Rescuers using the procedure abruptly squeeze a victim's abdomen, pushing in and above the navel with the fist to create a flow of air from the lungs. That flow of air then can push objects out of the windpipe and prevent suffocation.
---
Venezuela extends use of 100-bolivar bill following protests
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's government on Saturday extended the use of its 100-bolivar bill until Jan. 2, after its decision to pull the banknote out of circulation left the country largely without cash, and sparked protests and looting.
President Nicolas Maduro said the decision to put Venezuela's most widely used note back in use came after the promised higher-denomination replacement bills were still unavailable because three planes transporting them were "victims of sabotage." He did not give details of the alleged sabotage.
The "new logistics" of rolling out the banknotes, including the 500-bolivar bill, meant that their launch would have to wait, Maduro said in a televised address.
Venezuela is plagued by the world's highest inflation, and Maduro made the surprise announcement that the 100-bolivar bill would be replaced a week ago. The note had been the country's largest denomination but its value against the U.S. dollar has dropped to about 2 cents, down from 10 cents at the start of the year.
All week, Venezuelans waited in long lines to deposit their soon-to-be-worthless 100-bolivar notes in banks.
---
Election questions leave US distrustful, like other nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans' enduring confidence that their elections are unimpeachably fair is teetering. Welcome to what much of the world calls reality, especially Russia's neighbors.
While the United States cites its popular votes and peaceful transitions of power as examples of its democratic vigor, elections results elsewhere can entail a hint or heavy dose of suspicion. Ballots are rigged regularly, level playing fields are rare and bigger powers often meddle in the sovereign political processes of smaller nations.
Russia, accused by the CIA of helping Donald Trump in last month's presidential election, is no stranger to accusations of interference with other countries' elections. Nor is the United States.
Whether the full extent of the accusations of Russian interference turns out to be true, they already are damaging the legitimacy of the U.S. democratic process. When many citizens distrust their government, the media and other institutions of American life, doubts about the freeness and fairness of the elections cause consternation.
The outgoing Obama administration is reviewing the evidence of Russian hacking of emails from the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton's campaign chief John Podesta, and if such activity was designed to tilt the outcome toward Trump. Republican-led investigations are taking place in Congress.
---
Official: Texas city had 3 reports of dirty water before ban
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — There were three reports of dirty water before the 300,000 residents of Corpus Christi were told not to drink the city's water due to a chemical leak at an asphalt plant, city officials said Saturday, adding that the city has not found evidence of water contamination.
Mayor Dan McQueen said he won't know until Sunday whether a ban on drinking, cooking or bathing with tap water will be lifted for the 113,000 citizens still under the restriction.
McQueen, who took office Tuesday after defeating an incumbent who came under fire for her handling of previous water crises, said there is no indication yet that the chemical leak at an asphalt plant contaminated the Gulf Coast city's water supply.
Officials are hoping the answer will come Sunday with the release of the first results of 30 samples taken by the Environmental Protection Agency and being tested in Houston.
McQueen said the city would seek to recoup its losses from the polluter.
