The Latest: Russia: Assad's future not part of Syria talks

1:40 Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish Pause

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:38 Police officer helps driver with tie instead of giving him a speeding ticket

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp'

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting