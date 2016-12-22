Man charged with 2 slayings in infamous Australian cold case

1:40 Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish Pause

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:24 I was on a Muslim registry

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

1:22 Fall fashion trends include mustard yellow