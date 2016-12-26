China resumes ties with Sao Tome in triumph over Taiwan

1:40 Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish Pause

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

0:42 Rosie's Pierogies

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo