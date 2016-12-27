China: Open to Vatican talks but Catholics must be patriots

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl Pause

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:40 Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

2:15 How cool is this house?

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:21 McSorley and Barkley say building all year for Rose Bowl

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor