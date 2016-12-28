Guilty verdict in missing Maui pregnant woman's death

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?' Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl

2:12 PSU defensive coordinator Pry talks to the media.

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading