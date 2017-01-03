Roof found competent for sentencing, gets extra prep day

0:24 Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears Pause

0:24 Saquon Barkley thanks seniors for keeping the program together

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:19 James Franklin gave his players some advice at the Rose Bowl

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

1:21 McSorley and Barkley say building all year for Rose Bowl

1:25 Check out these Rose Bowl fan predictions

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made