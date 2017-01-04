Nation & World

January 4, 2017 9:07 AM

Merkel migrant critic sticks to demand for cap on newcomers

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's most prominent domestic critic on migrant policy is sticking to his demand for a cap on newcomers at the beginning of an election year in which Merkel will seek a fourth term.

Horst Seehofer, who leads the Christian Social Union — the Bavarian sister party to Merkel's Christian Democratic Union — has been demanding for a year an annual limit of 200,000 on new migrants to Germany. Merkel opposes the idea.

Seehofer suggested recently that his party wouldn't join the next government without a cap. He said Wednesday that "we mean this demand very seriously."

He said his party doesn't need "public lectures" but downplayed tensions with Merkel's CDU, adding: "We have to discuss some things, then we will go into the election campaign together."

