January 10, 2017 6:52 AM

Foreign dignitaries attend funeral of former Portugal leader

The Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal

Spain's King Felipe VI and Brazilian President Michel Temer are among the dignitaries in Lisbon to attend the state funeral of Mario Soares, a former Portuguese leader who steered his country to democracy after a 1974 army coup toppled Portugal's four-decade dictatorship.

Soares is to be buried Tuesday at a cemetery in the capital after lying in state at the 16th-century Jeronimos monastery, a national monument. Several thousand people filed past his open coffin.

The 92-year-old Soares died in a hospital Saturday after two weeks in a coma.

Portugal is observing three days of national mourning. Soares was elected Portugal's first post-coup prime minister and later became Portugal's first civilian president in 60 years.

Soares grew into a global statesman through his work with the Socialist International movement.

