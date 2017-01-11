Philippines won't raise legal victory vs. China at ASEAN

0:48 Poncho is reunited with his owner Pause

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

3:22 Dabo Swinney: Clemson over Alabama was not an upset

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop